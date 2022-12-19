LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Fueled by her obsession with health and fitness, former UL Lafayette Track and Field star Erica Stewart, 25, recalls a tough conversation she had with family and friends the day she decided to hang up her spikes.

“I was dealing with so many injuries, so while the decision to end my career was heartbreaking, it led me into the fitness field and launching my own line.”

The line she is referring to is her men and women’s fitness clothing line, “SKIN” which recently debuted.

Stewart says she has had a passion for fitness since the 2nd grade and while in high school started her first fitness group.

Staying in her lane through college and beyond, Stewart now uses social media to help others get and stay in shape.

“Using the online platform gives people access to what is important to me because when COVID shut down, people didn’t have gym classes and giving it to them for free was something that I really enjoyed.”

Her love for overall health and wellness transitioned into helping people not only feel good from living a healthy lifestyle, but looking good while doing it.

“This vision just popped in my head “SKIN,” it’s something that has been on my heart and I feel like now is the right time.

Stewart is selling “SKIN” leggings, sports bras, shorts and T-shirts in various colors.

With all of the success and support her fitness group and clothing line have received, she says going the distance takes sacrifice.

“Having a plan of action is important, but also prioritizing and knowing what you want to achieve in life is the key.”