‘Forever Young!’ 83-year-old Jeanerette woman moved to tears after family throws surprise drive-by birthday parade

Woman of the hour: Marion Drexler from Jeanerette, La.

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) There was no birthday partying allowed for one Jeanerette resident, but “Nannie” still got the love and recognition she deserved.

Family, friends and neighbors of Marion Drexler brought a party to her front door by driving their cars in front of her home to celebrate her special day.

Friday marked her 83rd trip around the sun.

The party was complete with balloons, happy birthday posters and a parade of decorated cars filled with riders expressing their love for Mrs. Drexler.

After all, she holds a special place in the heart of her community and was moved by all the people who showed up to celebrate her

“Thank you very much. I truly appreciate this, it means alot.”

From everyone here at KLFY, Happy 83, Mrs. Drexler, and many more!

“