LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — On April 1, 15 vendors from across Acadiana will gather in Parc Sans Souci to make up the Acadiana Po-boy Festival.

This morning, Gerald Gruenig was live from Acadiana Superette, one of the vendors, for a preview of what will be offered. This morning, Acadian Superette showed off their Reuben Po-boy. Each vendor will be serving two po-boy recipes. Bites will be available for just $3 each.

The event is family-friendly and free entry. Gates will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be live music performed by Gerald Gruenig and the Gentilly Zydeco.

Vendors:

  • Prejean’s
  • Virtue Unique Divine
  • Cochon Cannery
  • Dezmeaux’s Boudin
  • C’est Bon Manger
  • Central Pizza
  • Eastgate BBQ
  • Pops Poboys
  • Reggie’s Soul Food
  • Charles Snack Shack
  • Johnson’s Boucaniere
  • That’s Good Eating
  • Acadiana Superette
  • Cafe Habana
  • Mercy Kitchen
  • La Pizzeria
  • Laura’s 2
  • Broaddus Burgers