LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — On April 1, 15 vendors from across Acadiana will gather in Parc Sans Souci to make up the Acadiana Po-boy Festival.
This morning, Gerald Gruenig was live from Acadiana Superette, one of the vendors, for a preview of what will be offered. This morning, Acadian Superette showed off their Reuben Po-boy. Each vendor will be serving two po-boy recipes. Bites will be available for just $3 each.
The event is family-friendly and free entry. Gates will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be live music performed by Gerald Gruenig and the Gentilly Zydeco.
Vendors:
- Prejean’s
- Virtue Unique Divine
- Cochon Cannery
- Dezmeaux’s Boudin
- C’est Bon Manger
- Central Pizza
- Eastgate BBQ
- Pops Poboys
- Reggie’s Soul Food
- Charles Snack Shack
- Johnson’s Boucaniere
- That’s Good Eating
- Acadiana Superette
- Cafe Habana
- Mercy Kitchen
- La Pizzeria
- Laura’s 2
- Broaddus Burgers