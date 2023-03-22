LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — On April 1, 15 vendors from across Acadiana will gather in Parc Sans Souci to make up the Acadiana Po-boy Festival.

This morning, Gerald Gruenig was live from Acadiana Superette, one of the vendors, for a preview of what will be offered. This morning, Acadian Superette showed off their Reuben Po-boy. Each vendor will be serving two po-boy recipes. Bites will be available for just $3 each.

The event is family-friendly and free entry. Gates will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be live music performed by Gerald Gruenig and the Gentilly Zydeco.

Vendors: