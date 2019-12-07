Football fans prepare for weekend championships

LAFAYETTE, LA — From high school football to our favorite college teams, it is a weekend of championships in the Bayou State.

“Geaux Cajuns! Geaux Tigers! Geaux Saints!” called Joe Glaude to his fellow shoppers.

At Albertsons near the corner of Ambassador and Kaliste Saloom, most of the shopping carts look the same.

Fans like Glaude have the weekend’s biggest games on their minds and menus: LSU’s SEC Championship matchup with Georgia and the University of Louisiana Lafayette’s Sun Belt Championship against Appalachian State.

“To have two teams playing for championships, man. It’s like a godsend for us,” remarks Glaude.

It’s something Albertsons merchandise manager Jordan Savoy looks forward to, “It’s something that really represents the community for us. It’s something we’ve been preparing for, for months and months.”

At Albertsons, the hot ticket items are soda, everything you can throw on a grill, liquor, and chips.

LSU is a seven-point favorite over the Bulldogs, and the Cajuns have projected a 6.5 deficit behind the Mountaineers.

Savoy shared these big games really help out the economy and help fans be dressed ready for weekend football, “Whether you’re a Tigers fan, Cajuns fan, or any of the high schools that are playing, it kind of brings everybody together because everybody is shopping for the community, for Louisiana. It’s a win for everybody.”

News 10 asked Joe Glaude if he will have one eye on the grill and one eye on the television. He added, “Right, and one mouth on the beer!”

The Cajuns play @11AM on ESPN, and the Tigers play @3PM right here on KLFY.