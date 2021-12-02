FoodNet’s Food for Families Food Drive only accepting non-perishable food items

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — FoodNet’s Food for Families Food Drive is quickly approaching. If you or anyone you know would like to make a donation, it’s important to know exactly what to donate.

Loads of food items will go back into Acadiana communities to feed those suffering from food insecurity and food insufficiency. Ben Broussard with Catholic Charities of Acadiana says this is the first time within two years where the food drive will be in person, due to the pandemic.

There will be a huge food drive set up at the Cajundome on the day of the drive. However, Broussard says there will also be 20 additional locations across Acadiana. He encourages residents to donate within their community.

“If you live in Breaux Bridge don’t drive to Lafayette,” said Broussard. “If you live in St.Landry Parish there are locations up there. That food that’s donated stays in that area.”

Before donating, here is a list of recommended non-perishable food items:

Vegetables

Soups

Canned foods

Boxed Foods

Bagged foods

“Also spaghetti sauce — something that can make an entire meal — rice and beans”, said Broussard.

Check the date to prevent donating expired foods and do not donate non-food items or condiments.

“For this one let’s stick to food but we are super grateful for the community and how they turn out every year for the food for families drive,” said Broussard.

If you don’t feel like getting out of the house or if you’re unable to but you still feel led to give, there is another option. Food pantries are also accepting monetary donations. Broussard says monetary donations are important because “they allow the warehouse to be restocked.”

“Drives are a huge impact but throughout the year we move about five-hundred bags of food per week to families and neighbors here in Acadiana so most of the food that we move we have to purchase,” said Broussard.

To make a monetary donation, text the word “FOODNET” TO 797979.