LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The KLFY FoodNet Food for Families Drive is back. On Tuesday December 12, KLFY-TV and Catholic Charities of Acadiana will be collecting nonperishable food donations and the Cajundome and over twenty drop locations throughout Acadiana. We are looking forward to donations from smaller groups and communities that will make a big difference for local families in need. In-kind food donations stay local, directly supporting the efforts of partner food pantries in drop site areas

If you would like to give a monetary donation, click here.

You can also Text to Give a donation. Text FOODNET to 337-450-4400.

Catholic Charities says they need items like boxed crackers, canned tuna, canned salmon or canned chicken, dried beans, lentils peas, canned beans, chili, peanut butter, jelly, canned soup/stew, instant oatmeal, pasta/spaghetti sauce, canned fruit, canned vegetables and granola bars.

There will be locations across Acadiana accepting donations on December 12. The full list of donation sites is listed below: