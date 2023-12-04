LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The KLFY FoodNet Food for Families Drive is back. On Tuesday December 12, KLFY-TV and Catholic Charities of Acadiana will be collecting nonperishable food donations and the Cajundome and over twenty drop locations throughout Acadiana. We are looking forward to donations from smaller groups and communities that will make a big difference for local families in need. In-kind food donations stay local, directly supporting the efforts of partner food pantries in drop site areas
If you would like to give a monetary donation, click here.
You can also Text to Give a donation. Text FOODNET to 337-450-4400.
Catholic Charities says they need items like boxed crackers, canned tuna, canned salmon or canned chicken, dried beans, lentils peas, canned beans, chili, peanut butter, jelly, canned soup/stew, instant oatmeal, pasta/spaghetti sauce, canned fruit, canned vegetables and granola bars.
There will be locations across Acadiana accepting donations on December 12. The full list of donation sites is listed below:
- Lafayette: Cajundome Convention Center, 5:00 a.m. -6:30 p.m.
- Abbeville: Super1 Foods, 7a.m. -6 p.m.
- Baldwin: Sacred Heart Church/ LeGros Hall, 7 a.m. -5 p.m.
- Basile: First Baptist Church, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Breaux Bridge, 300 Veteran Dr., 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Carencro: Carencro Community Center, 6 a.m.-6p.m.
- Centerville: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Crowley: Crowley Christian Care Center, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Eunice: Eunice Food Bank, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Franklin: Church of the Assumption, 7 a.m.-5p.m.
- Jeanerette: First Church of God in Christ, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Jennings: Jefferson Davis Council on Aging, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Kaplan: Knights of Columbus Hall, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Loreauville: Our Lady of Victory Food Panty, 6 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Mamou: St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Morgan City: St. Mary Outreach, Inc., 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- New Iberia: Sugar Cane Festival Building, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Opelousas: Super1 Food, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Pine Prairie: St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- St. Martinville: Notre Dame Catholic Church, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Ville Platte: Northside Civic Center/ Pavillion Building: 6 a.m.-6 p.m.