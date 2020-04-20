FoodNet and KLFY holding virtual food drive Thursday, April 23

Ways to donate

Donate money directly at http://give.classy.org/sevendaystaplesproject

Text “FOODNET” to 797979

Mail a check to FoodNet, PO Box 3177, Lafayette, LA 70502

Need help with food?

Contact your parish’s food pantry or call (337) 232-HELP.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — FoodNet Food Bank and KLFY are teaming up this Thursday, April 23, to host a virtual food bank drive to help restock the shelves of local Acadiana food banks.

The drive will also serve to launch the 7 Day Staples Project, which aims to directly address the food needs in key rural areas where those in need are unable to visit their local food bank. For every $35 donated, the food drive will be able to sponsor a seven-day supply of food for a local person in need in Acadiana. The food is sourced through a local grocer, Adrien’s Supermarket, as well as the Second Harvest Food Bank. Donations made in your community stay in your community.

Some local food pantries are operating at full capacity, while others have temporarily

closed; most are somewhere in between. A common need that has been communicated has

been related to food access. Many food pantry clients are unable to access the various food

pantries. Currently many elderly, disabled, and higher risk individuals cannot access groceries

as they normally would.

With the need being communicated to us directly from the local food pantries, Catholic Charities of Acadiana — which sponsors FoodNet — will arrange volunteers to provide doorstep, contactless delivery of the food to clients households along a prepared route, all while maintaining safety protocol for both client and volunteer.

“We believe that access to food is a basic human right, no matter what the circumstances” said Ben Broussard, Chief Communications Officer for Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “Through our conversations with partner pantries throughout Acadiana, we are discovering pressing needs where access to food has been limited. The 7 Day Staples Project aims to directly address the food needs in these key areas today while setting the stage as needs inevitably arise in the future.”

FoodNet was founded in 1987 by the late Marcelle Citron. FoodNet averages 22,000 lbs/month in food distribution to hungry families in non-disaster times. Thanks to the generosity of the community, over $18,000 has already been raised to directly support the 7-day staples project.