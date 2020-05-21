Food Net responding to the needs of most vulnerable in community

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Food packages are rolling out from Food Net to local food pantries across Acadiana.

“We’re very excited to be taking over 440 packages of food to help people who are in need today,” Ben Broussard said. Communications Officer of Catholic Charities of Acadiana

Broussard, the Communications Officer for the Catholic Charities of Acadiana, says their delivery route is expanding as the need for food rises.

“We have several new pantries who are coming online this week, one of them is in Jeanerette. We experienced a lot of need there, ” he said.

St. Nicholas Catholic Church’s food pantry is serving about 120 families in the rural areas of New Iberia. They received fifty food packages to feed fifty families for a week.

Volunteer Beth LaBiche said they have been relying on Food Net because Second Harvest is having a difficult time supplying their food.

“Catholic charities, it’s nice to have them because otherwise we would have to figure things out,” LaBiche says.

“Just like any area, there is always a need for food and with this pandemic we have seen an increase because people lost their jobs and money is tight.”

Broussard adds, “We’re still feeling the effects of COVID-19 especially when it comes to people who are in need of food for whatever reason. Whether they lost a job, had their hours cut having to choose to pay for their utilities or paying for food.

He mentions they will continue to deliver food packages provided by the “7 Day Staples Project” over the next six months. Those who would like to donate can still so at the link below.

Donations can be made at Support our work in Acadiana