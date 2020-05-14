Food Net deliveries increase as hunger need arises

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) Food Net has delivered 500 food packages this week alone to those in need and to local food pantries.

“This is our fifth week doing deliveries for the seven day staples project thanks to the generosity of the community,” says Chief of Communications Ben Broussard.

Food Net is in it for the long haul as the need for food rises in Acadiana.

“We delivered to Abbeville, Breaux Bridge, Franklin, Lydia, Grand Coteau, and customers in Eunice today. So our routes have grown over the past month. Last week we did roughly 350 deliveries and this week we did 450.”

Christian Service Center in Abbeville is one of the local food pantries who received about 50 food packages to help those in need in Vermillion Parish.

Director Marcello Davis says “We’re actually serving more families because of COVID-19. On a normal month we did like 300 to 400 families in the pantry, now it’s double that.”

They are stocking buggies with a bunch of can goods, produce, and meat along with essential items.

The director says their food pantry is staying afloat with help from direct donations, food net, second harvest, and grocery stores.

“It’s been a little of a challenge but we were able to meet it, thank god to all those generous people out there,” Davis said.

Food Net says the hunger need will be a marathon effort.

“This increased need is going to require more from the community. We are grateful for their support of this project.”

Those who will like to help out can donate directly to their local food pantry or donate to Food Net here.