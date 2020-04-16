Food distribution site at Cajun Field to open Friday for COVID-19 relief

LAFAYETTE, La. – UL Lafayette is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank and United Way of Acadiana to establish a drive-thru food distribution site at Cajun Field for people experiencing economic hardship during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The distribution site will be open from 2-4 p.m. Friday. Volunteers wearing gloves and face masks will load boxes of food into vehicles, said Gretchen Lacombe Vanicor, director of UL Lafayette’s Office of Sustainability.

Motorists should enter the distribution site from Cajundome Boulevard, at Gate 5 on Reinhardt Drive. Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks and gloves.

Food will be provided for anyone in need of assistance while supplies last. Organizers estimate to have enough food on hand for between 1,000 and 1,500 families. Registration isn’t required.

The distribution site is not a drop-off point for donations. Vanicor, however, said donations are continually needed to keep shelves at Second Harvest, United Way and the University’s Campus Cupboard stocked.

Campus Cupboard is a resource for undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty and staff members who require short-term assistance meeting their food needs.

Food donations brought to the distribution site at Cajun Field will be redirected to the Second Harvest warehouse at 215 E. Pinhook Rd.

Anyone interested in donating money can do so by visiting Second Harvest and United Way websites.