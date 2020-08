LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A food distribution service will be held at Cajun Field on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The service is being provided by Second Harvest Food Bank, United Way of Acadiana and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Volunteers are still needed. Want to help? You can sign up here.