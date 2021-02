ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Faith Missionary Baptist Church and Second Harvest are planning a food distribution drive for all of Acadia Parish on Monday.

It will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Frog Festival grounds in Rayne, near the Pavillion.

Social distancing will be observed throughout the event.

Those who attend should stay in their cars as organizers say the food will be placed in their trunk.