Following attempted abduction, St. Martin Parish Sheriff advises on what to do if you think you’re being followed

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) On September 17, a young woman was traveling down Terrace Highway near the Lafayette/St. Martin Parish line.

She says a white Toyota Camry with tinted windows and no license plate started following her just before midnight and tried to run her off the road.

The driver followed her for nearly four miles before she pulled into the police training academy, and the driver fled.

“The driver was real aggressive. He was really close on her back bumper. He ended up going on the side of her trying to force her off the roadway, went in front of her. She went around him, and she sped away,” St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said.

Sheriff Breaux says if this happens to you, there’s certain steps you should take.

“Never stop. Call 911. Tell them I got a car following me, and I’m really scared. They’re going to tell you what to do. Go to a safe place, and they’ll have a deputy meet you and take those precautions,” he added.

He says it’s important to always check your surroundings and know exactly where you’re at.

“Make a phone call. Call 911, and be aware of where you’re at. Because when you call, you’re going to want to tell them where you’re at, so always be conscious of where you’re at while you’re driving down the road and look in your rear view mirror. Look for anything suspicious, and if you do, drive to the local police station and pull in,” he told News Ten.

Sheriff Breaux says they are still searching for the persons responsible for the attempted abduction.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.