Follow these generator tips to keep you and your family safe until the lights come back on

(KLFY) The State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents to keep safety in mind when utilizing your portable generators.

“We have already seen far too many tragic losses of life due to carbon monoxide poisoning from the improper use of generators following Hurricane Laura,” said State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning.

Generators produce carbon monoxide, which is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill without warning. That’s why it’s also imperative to have a carbon monoxide detector for your home, especially if you plan on using a generator.

The following generator safety tips are simple, but effective in saving lives: