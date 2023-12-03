A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been put into effect for this morning until 9 am. We’re seeing zero visibility in several areas of Acadiana this morning, so allow yourself 5-10 extra minutes of travel time to get to your destination.

We’ll see partly sunny skies and warm temperatures today as a front is expected to move in tonight.

Behind this front, cooler air moves in for tomorrow with highs in the mid-60s. A steady dose of northwesterly flow, behind this latest trough, will give us nice weather through much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the low-mid 60s each afternoon with morning starts in the low-mid 40s.

I see a warming trend for Thursday and Friday as our next trough approaches the area. This trough gives us a rain chance on Saturday, followed by our next cold front.