Dense fog and areas of mist will come to an end quickly this morning. Visibility should improve starting after 6:00am.

A foggy and misty morning will be followed by a sunny, cool, and windy afternoon. Temperatures today will only climb into the mid 60s. A strong northerly wind could gust as strong as 35 mph this afternoon.

Winds die down this evening leading to a cold and clear night. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 30s.