Foggy and Misty this Morning, More Rain Chances this Week

Monday is off to a cool start with widespread fog and misty conditions in Acadiana. The weather will improve today as skies clear for the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. Overall, today and much of tomorrow remains quiet but rain chances will ramp back up late Tuesday as scattered showers and storms become likely. The weather should settle down a little before the area sees another healthy rain chance on Friday. As of this time, the weekend should be quiet and seasonable.

Overcast

Abbeville

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

