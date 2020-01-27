Monday is off to a cool start with widespread fog and misty conditions in Acadiana. The weather will improve today as skies clear for the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. Overall, today and much of tomorrow remains quiet but rain chances will ramp back up late Tuesday as scattered showers and storms become likely. The weather should settle down a little before the area sees another healthy rain chance on Friday. As of this time, the weekend should be quiet and seasonable.
Foggy and Misty this Morning, More Rain Chances this Week
