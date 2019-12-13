Dense fog is an issue this morning for central and eastern Acadiana as visibility is down to 1/4 of a mile in most areas. Temperatures aren’t as cold as the last few mornings but conditions are still chilly with temps in the lower 50s. Warmer weather returns today along with a 30% rain chance. We are expecting isolated showers to become more likely late this morning and for the afternoon hours. The weekend is looking quiet and warm.
Foggy and Chilly this Morning, Warmer Later with Isolated Showers
