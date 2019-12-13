Live Now
Foggy and Chilly this Morning, Warmer Later with Isolated Showers

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Dense fog is an issue this morning for central and eastern Acadiana as visibility is down to 1/4 of a mile in most areas. Temperatures aren’t as cold as the last few mornings but conditions are still chilly with temps in the lower 50s. Warmer weather returns today along with a 30% rain chance. We are expecting isolated showers to become more likely late this morning and for the afternoon hours. The weekend is looking quiet and warm.

Overcast

Abbeville

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
