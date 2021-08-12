(KLFY) — Focus Foods, a Baton Rouge-based frozen meal producer under contract with three local parish school systems, has announced plans for food distribution to area youths to provide pre-packaged nutritious meal boxes for children both in the classroom and those studying virtually.
Focus Foods partners with the school systems of Lafayette Parish, St. Martin Parish, and Vermilion Parish. The company has announced distribution dates and locations for the fall feeding program.
Lafayette Parish:
Every Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Acadiana High School
- Alice Boucher Elementary School
- Live Oak Elementary School
- Southside High School
All children 18 years of age and younger who reside in Lafayette Parish will receive a box containing five servings of snacks and dinners and two servings of breakfast meals and lunches. The meal boxes will include a combination of frozen and shelf-stable meals that require only a few minutes to prep.
St. Martin Parish:
Every Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- St. Martinville High School
- Breaux Bridge HIgh School
- Cecilia High School
All children 18 years of age and younger who reside in St. Martin Parish will receive a box containing seven servings of snacks and suppers. The meal boxes will include a combination of frozen and shelf-stable meals that require only a few minutes to prep.
Vermilion Parish:
Every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- J.H. Williams
- Erath Middle/High School
- North Vermilion High School
- Kaplan High School
All children 18 years of age and younger who reside in Vermillion Parish will receive a box containing seven servings of snacks and suppers. The meal boxes will include a combination of frozen and shelf-stable meals that require only a few minutes to prep.
Registration forms for each parish are listed below:
- For Lafayette Parish: https://focusfoods.formstack.com/forms/lafayette_parish_meal_box_form
- For St. Martin Parish: https://focusfoods.formstack.com/forms/stmartin_parish_form
- For Vermilion Parish: https://focusfoods.formstack.com/forms/vermillion_meal_box_form