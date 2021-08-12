(KLFY) — Focus Foods, a Baton Rouge-based frozen meal producer under contract with three local parish school systems, has announced plans for food distribution to area youths to provide pre-packaged nutritious meal boxes for children both in the classroom and those studying virtually.

Focus Foods partners with the school systems of Lafayette Parish, St. Martin Parish, and Vermilion Parish. The company has announced distribution dates and locations for the fall feeding program.

Lafayette Parish:

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Acadiana High School

Alice Boucher Elementary School

Live Oak Elementary School

Southside High School

All children 18 years of age and younger who reside in Lafayette Parish will receive a box containing five servings of snacks and dinners and two servings of breakfast meals and lunches. The meal boxes will include a combination of frozen and shelf-stable meals that require only a few minutes to prep.

St. Martin Parish:

Every Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the following locations:

St. Martinville High School

Breaux Bridge HIgh School

Cecilia High School

All children 18 years of age and younger who reside in St. Martin Parish will receive a box containing seven servings of snacks and suppers. The meal boxes will include a combination of frozen and shelf-stable meals that require only a few minutes to prep.

Vermilion Parish:

Every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the following locations:

J.H. Williams

Erath Middle/High School

North Vermilion High School

Kaplan High School

All children 18 years of age and younger who reside in Vermillion Parish will receive a box containing seven servings of snacks and suppers. The meal boxes will include a combination of frozen and shelf-stable meals that require only a few minutes to prep.

Registration forms for each parish are listed below: