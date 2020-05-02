Flyover salutes those working on the front lines in hospitals

(KLFY)- Pilots in Opelousas fueled up their planes on a pretty day to salute those working in hospitals.

Seven planes and their pilots flew over both Opelousas General campuses and Acadian Medical Center in Eunice to honor those saving lives on the front lines.

Lead pilot for the flyover, Ryan Elliott, says, “Guys are donating their planes and their time. We got a lot of support from the Opelousas airport.”

Manager of St. Landry Parish airport David Allen says this is just one way they can bond together through the ongoing pandemic.

“Being in aviation, we don’t have a lot to give to healthcare, so we thought of a flyer over. Let’s come together to show our support for our healthcare workers and loved ones lost during COVID-19,” Allen adds.