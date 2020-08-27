Flooding reported along Ambassador Caffery Parkway, University Avenue in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Widespread heavy rainfall from Hurricane Laura has caused some flooding issues in parts of Lafayette and Lafayette Parish.

Portions of Ambassador Caffery Parkway near Eraste Landry Road, University Avenue near the underpass, and Guilbeau Road near Congress Street were impassable early Thursday morning due to flooding.

Local officials have not reported any road closures, but they do ask that drivers take extra precaution when traveling, and to turn around if you approach flooding in the roadway.