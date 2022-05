LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler with a gasoline tank and another vehicle has caused I-49 near Pont des Mouton to be closed, according to Lafayette Fire Department. The Hazmat team assessed the damage and estimates it will take 8 to 10 hours to safely load all of the gasoline to another tanker and clear the scene. Roadways nearby will remain closed for safety purposes.