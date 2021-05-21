Flash Flooding Threat Ends After Today

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7:00 pm Friday. More heavy showers and storms are expected today as tropical mischief in the western Gulf enhances rain chances across Acadiana..





This Friday will be the last day for a flash flooding threat in Acadiana as the area turns drier and hotter this weekend. Heavy showers and storms look to become more widespread late this morning into the afternoon. An additional 1″ to 3″ inches of rain is possible with isolated higher amounts possible too. Flash flooding could rapidly occur with any heavy rains over certain areas. The elevated rain chances today are a result of tropical mischief in the western Gulf of Mexico.

An area of storminess in the western Gulf is trying to organize this morning as it moves towards Texas. This has a very low chance of becoming a tropical depression at 20% from the National Hurricane Center. Regardless, showers and storms with strong gusty winds will continue to work north and spread into Texas today into tomorrow. Tropical-like bands of rain are possible in Acadiana today as a result of this disturbance.

The Vermilion River at Surrey Street quickly rose into the moderate flood stage on Monday. The river is climbed again Thursday morning after the heavy rains that rolled over Lafayette. The river could still climb today higher depending on rainfall totals and location.

