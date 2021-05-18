Flash Flooding Threat Continues for Acadiana

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7:00 pm Thursday. More heavy showers and storms are expected today and will remain possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Acadiana is mostly dry early this morning but heavy showers and storms will develop by lunchtime and could last through much of the afternoon. An additional 2″ to 4″ inches of rain is possible with isolated higher amounts above 6″ inches. Flash flooding could quickly occur today as everything is inundated with water from yesterday’s rains.

The Vermilion River at Surrey Street quickly rose into the moderate flood stage on Monday. The river is slowly falling this morning but any additional rains could push it higher, possibly into the major flood stage.

