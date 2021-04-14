Flash Flood Watch until Noon Thursday, More Heavy Rains for Acadiana

Another round of widespread heavy storms is expected this Wednesday for Acadiana. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Acadiana until Noon Thursday but our flash flooding threat may not subside until the weekend.





Scattered storms are already moving through parts of Acadiana this morning. Similar to yesterday, rain chances should ramp up quickly through the morning with widespread storms in Acadiana for lunchtime and into the early afternoon hours.





An additional 2-4″ inches of rainfall is possible today with isolated higher amounts above 5″ inches. Flash flooding could occur quickly as the ground is already saturated and the drainage ditches are full from yesterday’s rains.

Also, there is a low risk for severe storms as we keep an eye out for large hail and damaging winds. A weak tornado is possible but the threat should remain minimal.