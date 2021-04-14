Flash Flood Watch until Noon Thursday, More Heavy Rains for Acadiana

Another round of widespread heavy storms is expected this Wednesday for Acadiana. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Acadiana until Noon Thursday but our flash flooding threat may not subside until the weekend.

Scattered storms are already moving through parts of Acadiana this morning. Similar to yesterday, rain chances should ramp up quickly through the morning with widespread storms in Acadiana for lunchtime and into the early afternoon hours.

An additional 2-4″ inches of rainfall is possible today with isolated higher amounts above 5″ inches. Flash flooding could occur quickly as the ground is already saturated and the drainage ditches are full from yesterday’s rains.

Also, there is a low risk for severe storms as we keep an eye out for large hail and damaging winds. A weak tornado is possible but the threat should remain minimal.

Mostly Cloudy

Abbeville

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Crowley

63°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain

Opelousas

61°F Light Rain Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

62°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
85%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

New Iberia

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

