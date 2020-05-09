Flaming vehicle also damages nearby home in Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A vehicle that caught fire in the 600 block of Brothers Road also damaged a nearby trailer, according to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly before 2:45 p.m. today (May 9) where they found a vehicle engulfed in flames. That fire also led to a nearby manufactured home to catch fire. Firefighters were able to quickly control both blazes, according to Sonnier.

The vehicle was judged a total loss while the trailer received moderate damage. Another structure nearby also saw minimal exterior damage to its vinyl siding.

No injuries were reported. The investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing. Carencro Fire Department assisted in the incident.