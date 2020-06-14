Five hurt in overnight Jefferson Street shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Five people were wounded after a shooting incident in the 400 block of Jefferson Street after 2 a.m. this morning, according to Lafayette Police.

Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin explained that as police arrived to the scene, they found three peope with gunshot wounds to the upper torso and two more with gunshot wounds to the lower torso.

Four of the individuals were taken to a local hospital while a fifth person refused treatment. The four were listed in stable condition, according to Griffin.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.