First of series of drive-thru testing sites open Wednesday in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Starting Wednesday, the national guard will set up mobile test stations across St. Mary Parish.

Parish officials say it’s part of Governor John Bel Edwards’ initiative to administer 200,000 tests per month in Louisiana.

The first site will be set up at Franklin High School on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

“The next day they’ll be in the west St. Mary area. After that, they’ll go to Patterson. Then from Patterson, it will be Berwick, Amelia, and Morgan City,” the mayor of Franklin, Eugene Foulcard said.

At each location, the national guard will set up a drive-through screening site. They’ll be prepared to hand out 50 tests per day.

Mayor Foulcard says there won’t be a pre-screening process or flu tests.

Every person that comes through the drive-through will be tested for COVID-19.

“It’s easy access. They can come in, self-swab themselves, put the swab into the administering kit, and they drive off. 45 seconds, from what I’m told, may be the top time you can come in and out,” he added.

He says even people who believe they’ve been exposed to the virus but are asymptomatic can attend.

“You don’t have to have a fever. You don’t have to present a strep throat or anything like that, and it will be in and out,” Mayor Foulcard told News Ten.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid drivers license in order to be tested.

The testing site at Franklin High School will start at 8 a.m. Wednesday. It will last until noon or until tests run out.