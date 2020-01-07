Live Now
First meetings of LCG councils under Guillory administration happen Tuesday

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and members of the separate city and parish councils were sworn in to their new positions Monday afternoon.

For the first time in 28 years, the two separate councils will work with a single Lafayette Mayor-President.

One plan Guillory proposed is to split the Public Works Department into three by downsizing the scope of public works and then creating two additional departments with separate directors.

Guillory plans to make this proposal at the first official council meeting which takes place on Tuesday.

