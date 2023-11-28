PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) — A young girl who lives in Port Allen is following her dreams and making it happen inside and outside of the recording studio.

Seven-year-old Jraya Jenkins is in the first grade at Port Allen Elementary and she recently released her debut single “I Made It.”

Jraya and her mom, Raven Dunlap wrote “I Made It” on Saturday, Sept. 9 after a walk in the neighborhood. According to Jraya’s mom, after returning from the walk she said, “It’s a good thing I made it.” This was because everyone was tired from the walk, said Dunlap.

After playing around with the song for a bit, Jraya’s mom contacted her cousin, Van Davis Jr., who “provided a beat for us,” Dunlap said. “The heart of the song, idea, chorus and bridge were designed by Jraya and I helped her put words together so they rhymed and made sense.” The making of this song was a family affair as Dunlap’s sister also helped with the lyrics.

Dunlap said “the song is about something we take for granted each and every day, making it.”

As things became more serious, Jraya went into Well Developed Studios in Plaquemine. That is where she recorded “I Made It” on Thursday, Oct. 12. The song was finished on Saturday, Oct. 21 and uploaded to various platforms on the same day. Dunlap said Jraya’s debut single can be found on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

When the song was completed, the first grader said she “felt excited and glad that I finished the song.”

Jraya Jenkins smiles inside booth during the recording of her debut single “I Made It.” (Photo courtesy of Raven Dunlap)

Jraya was able to perform some of the song over the intercom at her school. When asked whether she gets nervous performing in front of others, Jraya said, “No, because I have ‘braveness’ now and I have my family on my side when I sing it.”

According to Dunlap, Jraya wants to be on stage someday.

Jraya’s mom said the goal in this case was to show her daughter that she could do anything she put her mind to. She said that Jraya’s family is proud of what she has accomplished in her short time on this Earth.

The first grader is not only excelling outside the classroom but inside too. Dunlap said her daughter is getting straight A’s. Along with making music, Jraya enjoys singing, dancing and playing Roblox, Dunlap said.

Dunlap said a second song could be on the way soon. Jraya is going to go into the studio again and record her next song, “Chill and Play.”

