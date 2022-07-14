LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System announced today that Acadiana Market President Kathleen Healy-Collier will be leaving the organization. Healy-Collier was the first woman to ever serve in the position of CEO of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Healy-Collier stepped into the role as Acadiana Market President in February of 2021. Her position included responsibility for the 328 beds at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital, the Lourdes Physician Group and the full complement of healthcare services offered by Our Lady of Lourdes, according to Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.



Our Lady of Lourdes Chief Operating Officer Donna Landry will serve as the interim Acadiana Market President.