1  of  2
Breaking News
List of events around Acadiana canceled due to COVID-19 precautions School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Restaurant Services

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

First COVID-19 screening site in Iberia Parish sees 150 people, second screening next week

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Approximately 150 people attended the first COVID-19 screening in Iberia Parish on Wednesday, according to Iberia Medical Center Marketing Director Lisa Landry.

Of the roughly 150 people who went through the screening, 57 were tested for the flu and then coronavirus if warranted.

Iberia Medical Center officials are not announcing the number of coronavirus tests performed.

The hospital will be announcing a second coronavirus screening next week. The dates and times of the second screening will be posted on the hospital’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar