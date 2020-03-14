1  of  2
First Baptist Lafayette cancels Sunday church services, will be live online

first baptist

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Officials from First Baptist Lafayette report they have canceled all services and activities for Sunday, March 15.

An online worship service is planned for Facebook Live on the church’s page beginning at 10:45 a.m. It will also be posted to the church’s website www.fbclaf.org by mid-afternoon. It is the same service that was already planned, according to the church’s Facebook page.

First Baptist’s decision follows a declaration by Gov. John Bel Edwards banning public gatherings of 250 people or more. The Diocese of Lafayette made a similar announcement Friday afternoon.

