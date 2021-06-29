Fireworks demand up, supply down across Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The experts say fireworks consumers shop early for July 4th.

Fireworks demand is up but not the supply.

The Executive Director of the American Pyrotechnics Association(APA), Julie L. Heckman says several factors are contributing to the fireworks shortage.

The APA is the leading trade association for the fireworks industry.

Heckman explains the APA represents manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers, suppliers, and professional display fireworks companies.

Heckman says the reason behind the fireworks shortage includes the record-breaking sales during the pandemic last year that exhausted the inventory of retailers, limited shipping space on ocean vessels for hazardous materials such as fireworks, and delays in moving the product once it hits the United States.

“They’re either stuck in China or they’re sitting in the ocean on a vessel outside waiting to enter the U.S. port or they’re actually sitting at the west coast ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles for 9 to 12 weeks at a time waiting to get onto the railroad to get to their final destination,” Heckman stated.

“Supply was hard to get. There is a shortage in fireworks. We have a great variety. We’ve been working at the very beginning of the year to get a variety of fireworks,” Extreme Fireworks Owner Rodd Richoux explained.

Business owners Rodd and Ray Richoux have been in the fireworks business for 20 years and had the heads-up about the shortage.

“We started very early going around to our whole sellers and asking questions on what was going to be available and what was not going to be available so we can problem solve early,” Kay added.

Kay says they travel to fireworks shows to see first-hand the product.Therefore, when supply is low, they know what to expect in quality when the order comes in.

They say Extreme Fireworks is locally owned and that’s a responsibility they take seriously.

“When you see me walking the streets of Acadiana or at the Acadiana Mall or one of the stores in town; I want you to have a good impression and say that’s the fireworks guy. We take pride in the quality of our product, absolutely no question,” Rodd added.

Extreme Fireworks locations are Broussard, Lafayette, Youngsville (Verot School Rd.) and Scott.

