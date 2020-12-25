Firework sales on the rise across Acadiana: Lafayette Fire Department reminding people to stay safe for the holidays

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- As firework sales continue to rise across Acadiana, people are saying they’re ready to end 2020 with a bang. Denise Brignac has owned Firework Outlet in Rayne for 33 years and she said this year is much different than the past.

“Our big day is New Years Eve, and of course this year, we’re expecting a really big new years eve because everyone wants to blow up 2020,” Brignac said.

One of the most important things to keep in mind is where you can and can’t shoot off fireworks. According to LCG, you cannot shoot off fireworks inside of the city limits, only in unincorporated areas.

The Lafayette Fire Department also wants to make sure people stay safe this holiday season. “Safety is our concern. We want Lafayette residents to enjoy a safe holiday. In doing so, we encourage citizens to practice all safety precautions when using fireworks,” said Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan.

Here are more reminders from the Lafayette Fire Department before shooting off fireworks this year:

· Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.

· Adults are responsible for all firework activities; children should never handle fireworks.

· Keep fireworks away from small children.

· Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.

· Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.

· Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

· Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.

· Never carry fireworks in pockets or shoot them from glass or metal containers.

· Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.

· Never light fireworks while impaired