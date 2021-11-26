Firehouse Subs wrapping up construction in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Construction is wrapping up for the first Firehouse Subs restaurant in New Iberia at 901 S. Lewis Street.

The store will be the first in Louisiana to have the brand’s ‘community design.’ This new layout makes the store more comfortable for employees and guests.

A portion of every purchase benefits Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation which has granted more than $38,700 to first responders in greater Lafayette.

Complete with a drive-thru window, the restaurant will open its doors to the public this fall under the ownership of two decades-long U.S. Air Force veteran Calvin Hoge, Heather Pitts and Brian Hoge. The father-daughter-son trio opened their first Firehouse Subs restaurant in Alexandria in 2019 and acquired two other locations in Lafayette and Carencro in 2020.

Firehouse Subs New Iberia is hiring 25-30 employees for crew member, shift leader and management roles.

Interested applicants can call (337)- 210-5915 or visit the New Iberia restaurant every day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to be interviewed on-site.



