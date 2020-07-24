Firefighters respond to overnight fire

CROWLEY, LOUISIANA-- Louisiana's top export is rice. Rice, is a blank canvas and the foundation of the Louisiana diet. Statewide, Louisiana cultivates an industry of about 360 million dollars a year and Crowley is known as the rice capitol of the United States. However there is a real danger of major revenue loss because of an invasion of apple snails that have been steadily growing over a number of years throughout the waterways.

Apple snails have been in Louisiana since 2006, since the first snails were found in a canal in Gretna. The floods of 2016 allowed the snails to travel around to different bodies of water and they multiplied quickly. The snails are native to South America and were first brought to the United States as a popular fish tank algae eater. They wreak havoc as an invasive species, eating the rice and out-competing native crawfish for scavenging food sources.