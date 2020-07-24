Firefighters respond to overnight fire

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The Scott Fire Department battled an overnight fire.
It happened at the Westport Linen Services facility on North Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the building where linens are dried. The fire was
quickly brought under control. An investigation of the incident determined that it was accidental in nature. The building sustained a small amount of heat and smoke damage as a result of the fire.
No firefighters or workers were injured during the incident.
Firefighters from Carenro, Duson and Lafayette responded to assist with the fire.