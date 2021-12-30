Firefighters battling large apartment fire in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette firefighters are on the scene of a large apartment fire at Bayou Oaks Apartment homes on Feu Follet Road.

According to Spokesperson Alton Trahan, just before 4:00 pm the Lafayette Fire Department received a 911 call stating smoke was coming from the roof of one of the buildings at the complex.

He said first responders arrived on scene within minutes and noticed flames coming from the roof.

A second alarm was immediately requested resulting in 7 fire trucks and 3 aerial ladders, he said.

At least 35 firefighters are on scene working to combat the fire which involved 24 units.

He said the fire is under control at this time and there are no injuries.

The number of occupants affected by the fire is unknown at this time, however the American Red Cross has been contacted to assist with temporary housing, Trahan said.

A preliminary investigation has determined that roofing contractors were working on the roof prior to noticing the smoke and called 911 to report the fire.