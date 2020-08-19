Fired construction worker accused of attacking former co-workers in Jennings

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) A case of workplace violence results in an arrest of a former employee.

It happened before dawn Wednesday at a construction site on Farm Supply Road in Jennings, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

One person contacted police when a terminated employee allegedly attacked and threatened other employees at the site using a pipe, board and bolt cutters, the sheriff’s office said.

22-year-old Jerome Gerard McDougle of Lake Charles was later arrested and booked on four counts of aggravated assault and one count aggravated battery.

An injured employee was treated on scene by Acadian Ambulance medics, deputies said.