Fire on Rue Royale displaces tenants of two apartments

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An apartment fire on the 100 block of Rue Royale Road displaced the tenants of two apartments last night (Feb. 7).

Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said the fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m. by a neighbor. Firefighters reported light smoke when they arrived on the scene, but soon found the fire had spread to the attic of the multiple dwelling apartment.

“An immediate evacuation of the three adjacent apartments was ordered for safety concerns,” said Trahan in a press release. “Forced entry was made to search for possible occupants. The occupant was not home.”

It was determined that the fire started within the walls of the apartment, originating from a light switch in the kitchen. The cause of the fire has been ruled an accident.

The attic sustained heavy damage, while the apartments sustained water and smoke damage. The Red Cross was requested to assist the occupants of the two apartments.