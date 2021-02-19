Fire destroys storage building at Broussard Police Department

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)- Fire destroyed a storage building behind the main headquarters of the Broussard Police Department.

The fire broke out on E. Madison St. around noon on Thursday. The Broussard Fire Department, located across the street from the police department, quickly responded and extinguished the fire.

According to Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou, the building stored police files, training equipment, and supplies. The fire started when equipment leaned against power switch on stove inside building. No one knew the stove was working.

The building is total loss.

