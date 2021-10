DUSON, La. (KLFY) A 53ft. trailer loaded with furniture caught fire Monday at a truck stop in Duson.

Fire Chief Duhon said the fire happened before dawn at the Love’s Truck Stop.

It remains unknown why the trailer, which was carrying furniture, burst into flames.

He said the driver of the 18-wheeler was able to unhook the trailer to prevent the truck from catching fire.

No injuries were reported.