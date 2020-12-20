Fire crews battle blaze inside Scott commercial building; find boat in flames

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) Fire crews in Scott battled a commercial fire late Saturday in the 200 Block of Jacob’s Run.

According to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, when firefighters arrived they forced entry into the structure and found a large offshore survey boat on fire.

He said firefighters were able to contain the fire to the boat, before it spread to the building.

The boat suffered major damage, however damage to the structure was minimal, Sonnier said.

He said the fire was determined to be accidental in nature, caused by an electrical short.



