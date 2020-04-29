1  of  2
UPDATE: Lightning strikes cause fire at New Iberia synagogue

Local

by: DAILY IBERIAN

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The New Iberia Fire Department has put out the blaze. The synagogue is 116 years old. Investigators remain on the scene.

NEW IBERIA, La. (Daily Iberian) A fire has broken out at Congregation Gates of Prayer synagogue on N. Weeks Street, between Main and St. Peter streets in downtown New Iberia.

Units of the New Iberia Fire Department arrived shortly before 9:30 a.m to fight the blaze.

According to firefighters at the scene, it appears that lightning caused the conflagration to break out. 

To read more of The Daily Iberian coverage, click here.

KLFY has a crew on the scene and will have more as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

