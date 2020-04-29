UPDATE: Lightning strikes cause fire at New Iberia synagogue

UPDATE: The New Iberia Fire Department has put out the blaze. The synagogue is 116 years old. Investigators remain on the scene.

NEW IBERIA, La. (Daily Iberian) A fire has broken out at Congregation Gates of Prayer synagogue on N. Weeks Street, between Main and St. Peter streets in downtown New Iberia.

Units of the New Iberia Fire Department arrived shortly before 9:30 a.m to fight the blaze.

According to firefighters at the scene, it appears that lightning caused the conflagration to break out.

