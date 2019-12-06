Fight at Eunice city jail sends one inmate to the hospital

According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, a fight broke out at the city jail involving multiple inmates and sending one to the hospital.

Fontenot says several inmates attacked another around 9:15 Wednesday evening.

27-year-old Dylan Galloway was arrested for attempted manslaughter and obstruction of justice.

31-year-old Joshua Loera was arrested for second degree battery and obstruction of justice.

20-year-old Javonte Lejune and 24-year-old Nicholas Fontenot were arrested for second degree battery.

The chief tells News 10 the inmate who was attacked was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.