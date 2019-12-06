Breaking News
4 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Fight at Eunice city jail sends one inmate to the hospital

Local
Posted: / Updated:

According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, a fight broke out at the city jail involving multiple inmates and sending one to the hospital.

Fontenot says several inmates attacked another around 9:15 Wednesday evening.

27-year-old Dylan Galloway was arrested for attempted manslaughter and obstruction of justice.

31-year-old Joshua Loera was arrested for second degree battery and obstruction of justice.

20-year-old Javonte Lejune and 24-year-old Nicholas Fontenot were arrested for second degree battery.

The chief tells News 10 the inmate who was attacked was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories