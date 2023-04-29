Most of the rain this morning has been located to our south across the Gulf of Mexico. However, the main front will move through the area this afternoon and a few showers and storms could be possible along this front as it moves through. I’ll put rain chances around 30-40% through the remainder of the day.

Once the front moves through, strong northwesterly winds will bring in cooler and drier air from the north. This air is originating from the high plains and drives southward right into the area via an upper-level trough. This will push temperatures into the mid-50s by tomorrow morning!

Beautiful weather will be in the forecast Sunday through Thursday of next week. This time period will feature highs in the low-mid 80s and mostly sunny skies!