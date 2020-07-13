Few details known in fatal weekend shooting in Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) Only few details are known about a fatal shooting Sunday near Scott.

Many residents in the area of Burrow Street began contacting KLFY about a heavy police presence around 6 p.m. Sunday.

From multiple accounts, we were told that one person was killed in a shooting at a home, and that another person inside the home was possibly injured.

KLFY reached out to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for comment on the matter, but did not get a response.

We will continue to follow this story and provide an update when available.