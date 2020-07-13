Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 daily updates

Few details known in fatal weekend shooting in Scott

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) Only few details are known about a fatal shooting Sunday near Scott.

Many residents in the area of Burrow Street began contacting KLFY about a heavy police presence around 6 p.m. Sunday.

From multiple accounts, we were told that one person was killed in a shooting at a home, and that another person inside the home was possibly injured.

KLFY reached out to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for comment on the matter, but did not get a response.

We will continue to follow this story and provide an update when available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar