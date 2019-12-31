1  of  2
Feu Follet Road post office to resume operations Jan. 3 following plane crash

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — United States Postal Service officials have announced that the Energy Center Post Office will reopen Friday, Jan. 3 after it was closed by last weekend’s plane crash.

The post office at 455 Feu Follet Road will resume retail hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The facility will be closed Saturdays and Sundays.

“Customers are able to access the parking lot, retail area, P.O. Box section, and any public space at the Post Office,” said officials in a press release. “We appreciate the patience of our customers during this time.”

Customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS or go to the Postal Service’s website www.usps.com to get the location of additional nearby Post Offices and approved postal retail service providers.

