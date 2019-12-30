Feu Follet Road/Energy Center Post Office in Lafayette temporarily suspends operations

Fallen tree limbs covers the ground near the site of a plane crash near Feu Follet Road and Verot School Road in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Authorities confirmed the accident but details on whether anyone was injured was not immediately known.(Scott Clause/The Lafayette Advertiser via AP)

The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended operations at the Energy Center Post Office, located at 455 Feu Follet Road in Lafayette, due to Saturday’s plane crash near the facility where five people died.

There will be no disruption to post office delivery, officials announced.

Energy Center customers may conduct retail transactions at the Bertrand Post Office and P.O. Box customers may pick up their mail at the Bertrand location, officials said.

Two people working inside the post office have been treated and released from a local hospitals after experiencing smoke inhalation.