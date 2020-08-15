Fête-Dieu du Teche boat procession prays for end of coronavirus pandemic

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) The sixth annual Fete-Dieu Du Teche was held Saturday.

It’s a 40-mile eucharistic boat procession praying for an end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Afterwards, a mass was held in French with Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel at Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville.

Today’s date is important for Roman Catholics as it is the feast of the assumption of the blessed Virgin Mary.

It is also a day that marks the 255th anniversary of the arrival of french-canadian immigrants who brought the catholic faith to Acadiana.